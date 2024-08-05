TXT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.33, changing hands as low as $83.52 per share. Textron Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXT's low point in its 52 week range is $73.775 per share, with $97.335 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.64. The TXT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

