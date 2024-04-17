TXO Partners (TXO) Price Target Increased by 6.10% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) has been revised to 29.58 / share. This is an increase of 6.10% from the prior estimate of 27.88 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.11% from the latest reported closing price of 18.36 / share.

TXO Partners Declares $0.58 Dividend

On March 5, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share ($2.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 received the payment on March 28, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $18.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.41%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 11.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.20 (n=56).

The current dividend yield is 1.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in TXO Partners. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 21.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXO is 0.46%, a decrease of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.95% to 8,503K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

King Luther Capital Management holds 2,592K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,577K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXO by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Global Endowment Management holds 2,075K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares, representing a decrease of 46.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXO by 36.52% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 510K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 358K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cushing Asset Management holds 296K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing a decrease of 11.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXO by 27.27% over the last quarter.

