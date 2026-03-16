TXO Partners LP (TXO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed at $12.53, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.08, signifying a 66.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $109 million, showing a 29.27% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.28 per share and a revenue of $458.32 million, indicating changes of -51.72% and +14.29%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 44% lower. TXO Partners LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, TXO Partners LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.14. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.86 of its industry.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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