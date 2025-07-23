TXO Partners LP (TXO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed at $15.07, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.78% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.61%.

The stock of company has fallen by 3.06% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.19% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TXO Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect TXO Partners LP to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 88.89%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $81.89 million, indicating a 42.89% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

TXO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $391.11 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.46% and +38.29%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for TXO Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.23% lower within the past month. TXO Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, TXO Partners LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.35. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.27 for its industry.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, placing it within the bottom 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.