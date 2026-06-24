TXO Partners LP (TXO) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

TXO Partners LP (TXO) ended the recent trading session at $12.34, demonstrating a -2.91% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.43%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.44% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.58% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $120.44 million, showing a 34% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $453.95 million, indicating changes of -29.31% and +13.2%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. TXO Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TXO Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.38 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.66 for its industry.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.