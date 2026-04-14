TXO Partners LP (TXO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

TXO Partners LP (TXO) ended the recent trading session at $11.92, demonstrating a -1.97% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.93%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TXO Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.05, signifying a 79.17% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $109.78 million, up 30.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $470.75 million. These totals would mark changes of +15.52% and +17.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 137.5% increase. TXO Partners LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TXO Partners LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.29. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.44 of its industry.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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