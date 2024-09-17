TXO Partners LP (TXO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TXO Partners LP (TXO) ended the recent trading session at $18.27, demonstrating a -0.16% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 12.4% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $91.07 million, showing a 30.34% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.48 per share and a revenue of $322.06 million, indicating changes of +10.45% and -15.41%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, TXO Partners LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, TXO Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.41. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.41.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 236, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

