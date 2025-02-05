TXO Partners LP (TXO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed at $18.99, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.71%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 14.26% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.39, reflecting a 60.2% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $82.36 million, down 10.45% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.98% higher. TXO Partners LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TXO Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.03 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.38, which means TXO Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

