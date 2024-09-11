TXO Partners LP (TXO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, TXO Partners LP (TXO) reached $18.12, with a -1.47% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.42% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of TXO Partners LP will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.36, indicating a 33.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $91.07 million, showing a 30.34% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $322.06 million, indicating changes of +10.45% and -15.41%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TXO Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, TXO Partners LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.47, so one might conclude that TXO Partners LP is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, finds itself in the bottom 2% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

