Is TXO Partners LP (TXO) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is TXO Partners LP (TXO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

TXO Partners LP is one of 249 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TXO Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXO's full-year earnings has moved 32.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, TXO has gained about 12.9% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 4.3%. This means that TXO Partners LP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Western Midstream (WES), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 40.7%.

In Western Midstream's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, TXO Partners LP belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.6% so far this year, so TXO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Western Midstream falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #28. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +33%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on TXO Partners LP and Western Midstream as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.