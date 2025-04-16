TXO Partners LP (TXO) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with TXO Partners LP (TXO) standing at $16.56, reflecting a -0.84% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 10.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.45, reflecting a 36.36% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $84.51 million, up 25.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $339.79 million, indicating changes of +166.15% and +20.15%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.69% lower within the past month. TXO Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, TXO Partners LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.68. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.88 for its industry.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

