TXO Partners LP (TXO) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, TXO Partners LP (TXO) reached $20.40, with a -0.83% movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.64%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 6.2% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.99% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of TXO Partners LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.19, signifying a 337.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $63.78 million, showing a 5.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.63 per share and a revenue of $329.46 million, representing changes of +21.64% and -13.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for TXO Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.95% higher. TXO Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, TXO Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.66, so one might conclude that TXO Partners LP is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

