TXO Partners LP (TXO) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed at $20.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.78%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 7.1% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 4.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.23%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.39, marking a 60.2% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $82.36 million, showing a 10.45% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. TXO Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, TXO Partners LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.58. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.56.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

