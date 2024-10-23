TXO Partners LP (TXO) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed at $18.98, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.71% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.68% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of TXO Partners LP will be of great interest to investors. On that day, TXO Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.52%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.2% lower within the past month. Right now, TXO Partners LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, TXO Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.07.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

