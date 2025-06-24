TXO Partners LP (TXO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed at $15.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.43%.

The company's stock has climbed by 3.46% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect TXO Partners LP to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $81.89 million, indicating a 42.89% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $391.11 million, which would represent changes of +27.69% and +38.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TXO Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, TXO Partners LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.07. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.22.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

