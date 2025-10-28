TXO Partners LP (TXO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed at $13.18, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.01, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $95.82 million, up 39.42% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.18 per share and a revenue of $381.36 million, representing changes of -72.31% and +34.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.74% lower. TXO Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TXO Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 74.22 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.36, so one might conclude that TXO Partners LP is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

