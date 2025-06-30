TXO Partners LP (TXO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, TXO Partners LP (TXO) was down 1.18% at $15.04. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.74% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.18, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $81.89 million, up 42.89% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.83 per share and a revenue of $391.11 million, indicating changes of +27.69% and +38.29%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, TXO Partners LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, TXO Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.34. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.59.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

