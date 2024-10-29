TXO Partners LP (TXO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.17, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.43% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.36% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 74.07% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $64.6 million, indicating a 7.54% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

TXO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $277.18 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.09% and -27.2%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.65% lower. TXO Partners LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, TXO Partners LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.88.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

