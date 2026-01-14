TXO Partners LP (TXO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest close session, TXO Partners LP (TXO) was up +1.1% at $10.98. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect TXO Partners LP to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 65.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $111.72 million, up 25.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.07 per share and a revenue of $386.8 million, demonstrating changes of -89.23% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.23% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, TXO Partners LP holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, TXO Partners LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.02, so one might conclude that TXO Partners LP is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

