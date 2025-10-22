TXO Partners LP (TXO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed at $13.10, marking a +2.99% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.71%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.27% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect TXO Partners LP to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $95.82 million, showing a 39.42% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.18 per share and a revenue of $381.36 million, indicating changes of -72.31% and +34.85%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.74% lower. As of now, TXO Partners LP holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, TXO Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 70.67. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.98 of its industry.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 242, this industry ranks in the bottom 3% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

