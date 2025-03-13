TXO Partners LP (TXO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with TXO Partners LP (TXO) standing at $19.61, reflecting a -1.95% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.96%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 4.99% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TXO Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect TXO Partners LP to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $84.51 million, up 25.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $339.79 million, which would represent changes of +193.85% and +20.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, TXO Partners LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TXO Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TXO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.