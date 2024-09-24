TXO Partners LP (TXO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed the most recent trading day at $18.64, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 5.21% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect TXO Partners LP to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $91.07 million, up 30.34% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.98 per share and a revenue of $322.06 million, representing changes of -26.87% and -15.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for TXO Partners LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.86% lower. TXO Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, TXO Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.24.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, positioning it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.