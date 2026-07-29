TXO Partners LP (TXO) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

TXO Partners LP (TXO) ended the recent trading session at $13.10, demonstrating a +2.58% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.74%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 2.16% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.07% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $109.47 million, up 21.8% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $337.78 million, indicating changes of -77.59% and -15.77%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 35% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, TXO Partners LP holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TXO Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 98.23. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.69 for its industry.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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