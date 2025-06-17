TXO Partners LP (TXO) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed at $15.69, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.91%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.84% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TXO Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 100% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $81.89 million, indicating a 42.89% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.83 per share and a revenue of $391.11 million, representing changes of +27.69% and +38.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, TXO Partners LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, TXO Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.65. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.08 of its industry.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

