TXO Partners LP (TXO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed at $15.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.19% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.27% for the day.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 14.65% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.61%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect TXO Partners LP to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $81.89 million, indicating a 42.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.83 per share and a revenue of $391.11 million, signifying shifts of +27.69% and +38.29%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 25.89% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, TXO Partners LP holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, TXO Partners LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.18. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.82 of its industry.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.