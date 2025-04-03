TXO Partners LP (TXO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with TXO Partners LP (TXO) standing at $18.76, reflecting a +0.75% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 3.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 5.97%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.36% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.42% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $84.51 million, indicating a 25.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $339.79 million. These totals would mark changes of +172.31% and +20.15%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for TXO Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.33% lower. TXO Partners LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, TXO Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.52. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.77.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, positioning it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

