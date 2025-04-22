TXO Partners LP (TXO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed the latest trading day at $16.92, indicating a +0.36% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 2.66%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.29% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TXO Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.45, marking a 36.36% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $84.51 million, reflecting a 25.31% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.73 per share and a revenue of $339.79 million, signifying shifts of +166.15% and +20.15%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.69% lower within the past month. At present, TXO Partners LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note TXO Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.77. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.27.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, placing it within the bottom 4% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

TXO Partners LP (TXO)

