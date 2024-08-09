TXO Partners LP (TXO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, TXO Partners LP (TXO) reached $20.37, with a +0.1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.51%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.05% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.78% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 4.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of TXO Partners LP will be of great interest to investors. On that day, TXO Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 337.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $63.77 million, up 5.46% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.48 per share and a revenue of $322.06 million, representing changes of +10.45% and -15.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.23% downward. At present, TXO Partners LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, TXO Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.8. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.8.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, finds itself in the bottom 8% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.