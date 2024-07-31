TXO Partners LP (TXO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed at $20.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.64%.

The company's stock has dropped by 1.88% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.32% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.44%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.19, reflecting a 337.5% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $63.77 million, reflecting a 5.46% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.55 per share and a revenue of $322.06 million, indicating changes of +15.67% and -15.41%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.44% higher. TXO Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, TXO Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.21, so one might conclude that TXO Partners LP is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 102, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

