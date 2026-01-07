TXO Partners LP (TXO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

TXO Partners LP (TXO) ended the recent trading session at $10.15, demonstrating a -2.78% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 13.36% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.8%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.19%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming release. On that day, TXO Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 65.38%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $111.72 million, indicating a 25.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $386.8 million. These totals would mark changes of -89.23% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, TXO Partners LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, TXO Partners LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.16. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.43.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.