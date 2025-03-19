TXO Partners LP (TXO) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed at $19.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.26%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming release. On that day, TXO Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.42%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $84.51 million, indicating a 25.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.91 per share and a revenue of $339.79 million, representing changes of +193.85% and +20.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TXO Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, TXO Partners LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.5, which means TXO Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.