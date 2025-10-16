TXO Partners LP (TXO) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed at $12.84, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.84% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The upcoming earnings release of TXO Partners LP will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $95.82 million, indicating a 39.42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $381.36 million, indicating changes of -72.31% and +34.85%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.74% lower. At present, TXO Partners LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, TXO Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.72, which means TXO Partners LP is trading at a premium to the group.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

