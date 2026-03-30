TXO Partners LP (TXO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, TXO Partners LP (TXO) was down 1.75% at $12.91. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.95% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.64% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 7.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.05, indicating a 79.17% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $109.78 million, showing a 30.19% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.67 per share and a revenue of $470.75 million, representing changes of +15.52% and +17.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 33% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. TXO Partners LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, TXO Partners LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.55.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, finds itself in the bottom 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.