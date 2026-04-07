TXO Partners LP (TXO) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

TXO Partners LP (TXO) ended the recent trading session at $12.81, demonstrating a +1.83% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.08% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.71% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 6.52%, and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TXO Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, down 79.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $109.78 million, indicating a 30.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $470.75 million. These totals would mark changes of +15.52% and +17.39%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for TXO Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 137.5% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, TXO Partners LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TXO Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.83, so one might conclude that TXO Partners LP is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.