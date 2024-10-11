TXO Partners LP (TXO) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed the latest trading day at $19.52, indicating a +0.36% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

The company's stock has climbed by 6.58% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of TXO Partners LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.12, reflecting a 55.56% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.32% lower. Currently, TXO Partners LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, TXO Partners LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.16, so one might conclude that TXO Partners LP is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

