TXO Partners LP (TXO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed the most recent trading day at $21.21, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.68% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.58% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.11% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, up 337.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $63.78 million, indicating a 5.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $329.46 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.64% and -13.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 26.95% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. TXO Partners LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, TXO Partners LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, placing it within the top 2% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

TXO Partners LP (TXO)

