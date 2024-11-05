News & Insights

TXO Energy Partners Announces Leadership Changes and Dividend

November 05, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

TXO Energy Partners LP ( (TXO) ) has issued an update.

TXO Partners, L.P. has appointed Gary D. Simpson as President of Production and Development, succeeding Keith A. Hutton, who will become Executive Vice President. The firm declared a quarterly distribution of $0.58 per common unit, reflecting robust operational performance and strategic leadership transitions. With recent acquisitions in the Williston Basin, TXO anticipates positive economic returns moving forward, underscoring its focus on optimizing oil and gas reserves across key North American basins.

