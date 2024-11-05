TXO Energy Partners Announces Leadership Changes and Dividend

TXO Energy Partners LP ( (TXO) ) has issued an update.

TXO Partners, L.P. has appointed Gary D. Simpson as President of Production and Development, succeeding Keith A. Hutton, who will become Executive Vice President. The firm declared a quarterly distribution of $0.58 per common unit, reflecting robust operational performance and strategic leadership transitions. With recent acquisitions in the Williston Basin, TXO anticipates positive economic returns moving forward, underscoring its focus on optimizing oil and gas reserves across key North American basins.

