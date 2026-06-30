TXN's Inventory Strategy Pays Off: Can It Support More Growth?

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s TXN decision to build higher inventory during the semiconductor downturn is beginning to deliver results as demand improves across key end markets. Instead of aggressively cutting production during the slowdown, the company continued manufacturing chips and built inventory to ensure faster deliveries when customers returned. This strategy now appears to be supporting both revenue growth and customer relationships.

In the first quarter of 2026, Texas Instruments reported revenues of $4.83 billion, up 19% year over year, driven by strong demand in industrial and data center markets. The company noted that inventory played a key role in meeting customer requirements during the demand recovery. TXN maintained 209 days of inventory at the end of the quarter, comfortably within its long-term target range of 150 to 250 days. At the end of 2025, it had 222 days of inventory.

Management believes inventory is a competitive advantage rather than a financial burden. Having finished products readily available allows Texas Instruments to keep lead times short and stable, helping customers avoid production disruptions. This capability has become even more valuable as some outsourced assembly and testing providers face capacity constraints.

Texas Instruments also expects inventory levels to decline gradually if demand remains strong throughout 2026. As products move out of warehouses and factory utilization improves, inventory should convert into higher revenues and stronger cash flow. Meanwhile, the company continues to adjust wafer starts based on real-time demand, allowing it to balance supply with market conditions.

Although macroeconomic uncertainty remains, the company’s disciplined inventory strategy has positioned it well for the current demand environment. Combined with expanding manufacturing capacity, and rising industrial and data center demand, this approach could support additional market share gains and sustained long-term growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenue is pegged at $20.76 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 17.4%.

What Inventory Strategy Do TXN’s Rivals Follow?

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI is a major competitor of Texas Instruments in the analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The company has been carefully managing inventory as industrial and automotive markets recover.

Analog Devices ended the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with inventory at 168 days and channel inventory stable at six to seven weeks. Management considers this level healthy and manageable. Analog Devices is intentionally building strategic inventory to support future demand, particularly as data center and automated test equipment markets continue to experience strong growth.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI is another major rival that competes with Texas Instruments in the analog and embedded semiconductor markets. NXP Semiconductors has also been focusing on balancing inventory with customer demand.

NXP Semiconductors ended the first quarter of 2026 with 11 weeks of channel inventory, aligning with the company’s long-term target and reflecting a distribution pipeline positioned to support near-term demand.

TXN’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Texas Instruments have soared 64.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s 15.2% gain.

Texas Instruments YTD Price Return Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, TXN trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 22.36.

Texas Instruments Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Texas Instruments’ 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 40.6% and 14.4%, respectively. Estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward in the past 60 days.



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Texas Instruments currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.