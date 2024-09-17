TXNM vs. FLNC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Alternative Energy - Other sector might want to consider either PNM Resources (TXNM) or Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, PNM Resources has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Fluence Energy, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that TXNM likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than FLNC has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

TXNM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.84, while FLNC has a forward P/E of 471.21. We also note that TXNM has a PEG ratio of 6.24. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FLNC currently has a PEG ratio of 8.38.

Another notable valuation metric for TXNM is its P/B ratio of 1.58. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, FLNC has a P/B of 7.37.

These metrics, and several others, help TXNM earn a Value grade of A, while FLNC has been given a Value grade of C.

TXNM sticks out from FLNC in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that TXNM is the better option right now.

