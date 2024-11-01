TXNM Energy Q3 Profit Up, Above Estimates; Revises Full-year Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

TXNM Energy, Inc. (TXNM) updated its annual adjusted earnings per share outlook to $2.70 to $2.75, from the previous expectation of $2.65 to $2.75 per share. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to earn $2.71 per share, for the year.

Q3 Results:

TXNM Energy announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $131.202 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $37.726 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, TXNM Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.343 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $569.256 million from $505.851 million last year.

TXNM Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $131.202 Mln. vs. $37.726 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.45 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $569.256 Mln vs. $505.851 Mln last year.

