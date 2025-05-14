TXNM Energy Promotes Don Tarry To Succeed Pat Collawn As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Energy holding company TXNM Energy (TXNM) said the Board of Directors announced the transition of current Chief Executive Officer Pat Collawn to Executive Chair, effective July 1, 2025.

Concurrently, and as part of a long-standing succession plan, the Board announced Don Tarry as the company's next President and CEO.

Collawn joined TXNM Energy in June 2007 as Utilities President, overseeing operations for wholly owned subsidiaries PNM in New Mexico and TNMP in Texas. In August 2008, she was named President and Chief Operating Officer and in March 2010, she became President and CEO.

The Board elected Collawn Chair in January 2012. She will continue to provide leadership for TXNM Energy as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors. Don Tarry will become the company's CEO and President.

Tarry, current President and Chief Operating Officer of TXNM Energy, joined the company in 1996 and previously served in various leadership roles including Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Customer Service, Chief Information Officer, Controller and Treasurer.

