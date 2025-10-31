TXNM Energy Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - TXNM Energy Inc. (TXNM) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $130.71 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $131.20 million, or $1.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TXNM Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.34 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to $647.16 million from $569.25 million last year.

TXNM Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $130.71 Mln. vs. $131.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $647.16 Mln vs. $569.25 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.