TXNM Energy Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - TXNM Energy Inc. (TXNM) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $21.58 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $48.05 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TXNM Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.5 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $502.42 million from $488.10 million last year.

TXNM Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.58 Mln. vs. $48.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $502.42 Mln vs. $488.10 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.