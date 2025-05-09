TXNM Energy Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - TXNM Energy Inc. (TXNM) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $8.92 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $47.19 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TXNM Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.12 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.2 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $482.79 million from $436.87 million last year.

TXNM Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.92 Mln. vs. $47.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $482.79 Mln vs. $436.87 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.