TXNM Energy Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - TXNM Energy Inc. (TXNM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $71.26 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $21.58 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TXNM Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.12 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $548.55 million from $502.42 million last year.

TXNM Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $71.26 Mln. vs. $21.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $548.55 Mln vs. $502.42 Mln last year.

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