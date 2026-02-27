TXNM Energy Inc. Full Year Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - TXNM Energy Inc. (TXNM) announced earnings for full year that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $151.362 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $242.154 million, or $2.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TXNM Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $238.930 million or $2.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $2.165 billion from $1.971 billion last year.

TXNM Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $151.362 Mln. vs. $242.154 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $2.67 last year. -Revenue: $2.165 Bln vs. $1.971 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.