TXNM ENERGY Earnings Results: $TXNM Reports Quarterly Earnings

TXNM ENERGY ($TXNM) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, missing estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $476,960,000, missing estimates of $557,283,803 by $-80,323,803.

TXNM ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

TXNM ENERGY insiders have traded $TXNM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NORMAN P. BECKER sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $111,366

