Stocks
TXNM

TXNM ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $TXNM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 07, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

TXNM ENERGY ($TXNM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $452,931,000 and earnings of $0.20 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TXNM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TXNM ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

TXNM ENERGY insiders have traded $TXNM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • NORMAN P. BECKER sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $111,366

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TXNM ENERGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXNM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TXNM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andrew Weisel from Scotiabank set a target price of $52.0 on 12/12/2024
  • Michael Lonegan from Evercore ISI set a target price of $47.0 on 11/27/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TXNM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.