TXNM ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $TXNM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TXNM ENERGY ($TXNM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $452,931,000 and earnings of $0.20 per share.

TXNM ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

TXNM ENERGY insiders have traded $TXNM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NORMAN P. BECKER sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $111,366

TXNM ENERGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXNM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TXNM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Weisel from Scotiabank set a target price of $52.0 on 12/12/2024

on 12/12/2024 Michael Lonegan from Evercore ISI set a target price of $47.0 on 11/27/2024

