TXN Stock Soars 52% in Three Months: Is There More Upside Ahead?

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN shares have rallied 51.9% over the past three months, making the company one of the biggest winners in the semiconductor space. The stock has comfortably outperformed the broader Zacks Semiconductor – General industry’s 23.7% gain.

The rally has also outpaced major peers, including QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM, Broadcom Inc. AVGO and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA. Over the past three months, shares of QUALCOMM, Broadcom and NVIDIA have risen 43.2%, 17.2% and 11.1%, respectively.

While such a massive rally may prompt some investors to book profits and exit the investment, Texas Instruments' strong fundamentals suggest there could still be room for upside. The company remains one of the clearest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom, and demand trends continue to work heavily in its favor.

Texas Instruments 3-Month Price Return Performance



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AI Is Helping Texas Instruments Even Without AI GPUs

Unlike NVIDIA or AMD, Texas Instruments does not build AI accelerators. Instead, it supplies the analog and embedded chips that keep AI infrastructure running.

Its products manage power, convert signals, control motors, regulate cooling systems and enable connectivity across data centers, industrial equipment and automotive applications. These components may receive less attention than AI processors, but they are essential as AI servers become more power-hungry and increasingly complex.

Every new AI data center requires far more power management and sensing components than traditional computing infrastructure. This is creating a meaningful opportunity for Texas Instruments.

Rather than competing in the crowded AI processor market, the company is benefiting from the broader AI infrastructure buildout — a trend that could prove more durable over time.

The company's data center business reached an annual revenue run rate of roughly $1.2 billion in 2025, growing more than 50% year over year. In the first quarter of 2026, data center revenues jumped 90% from the prior-year period and increased 25% sequentially. These growth rates highlight the company’s growing importance in AI infrastructure and suggest that this market could remain a major contributor for years.

TXN’s Financial Performance Continues to Improve

Texas Instruments is also executing well financially. First-quarter 2026 revenues increased 18.6% year over year, while non-GAAP earnings per share climbed 31.3%, showing that demand is improving across several end markets.

Management’s outlook for the second quarter suggests that this momentum is far from over. Texas Instruments expects revenues between $5 billion and $5.4 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 12-21%. The projected earnings range of $1.77-$2.05 per share implies growth of 25-45%, reflecting continued strength across key markets, particularly those benefiting from AI-driven investments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 also points to continued expansion in both revenue and earnings, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.



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TXN Eyes Competitive Lead Through Internal Manufacturing

Texas Instruments is also taking a different approach to manufacturing than many semiconductor companies. Instead of relying heavily on external foundries, management plans to manufacture more than 95% of its wafers internally by 2030.

This strategy requires significant investment today but offers several long-term advantages. Greater manufacturing control can improve supply-chain reliability, reduce production costs over time and protect margins during industry shortages.

Government incentives further strengthen this strategy. Texas Instruments expects up to $1.6 billion in CHIPS Act funding, with total lifetime benefits estimated between $7.5 billion and $9.5 billion. These incentives should lower expansion costs while supporting future profitability.

TXN’s Strong Cash Generation Supports Shareholder Returns

Another reason investors continue to favor Texas Instruments is its ability to generate cash. Over the last 12 months, the company produced $7.8 billion in operating cash flow and $4.35 billion in free cash flow. It also ended the first quarter with $5.1 billion in cash and short-term investments. This financial strength allows management to invest in new manufacturing capacity while continuing to reward shareholders.

During the first quarter alone, Texas Instruments returned nearly $1.45 billion through dividends and share repurchases. Over the past year, total shareholder returns approached $6 billion. Few semiconductor companies combine growth investments with such consistent capital returns.

Should Investors Be Worried About TXN’s Premium Valuation?

From a valuation standpoint, Texas Instruments is not cheap. The company currently carries a Zacks Value Score of D, indicating that the stock trades at a premium relative to traditional valuation metrics.

TXN currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 36.31, well above the industry average of 23.32. Compared with other semiconductor leaders, Texas Instruments also trades at a higher earnings multiple than Broadcom, NVIDIA and QUALCOMM. At present, Broadcom, NVIDIA and QUALCOMM are trading at P/E multiples of 22.16, 19.19 and 16.74, respectively.

Texas Instruments Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



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However, premium valuations are often justified when companies combine durable growth, strong profitability and consistent cash generation. Texas Instruments checks many of these boxes. The company continues to benefit from expanding AI-related demand, generates substantial free cash flow, maintains a strong balance sheet and consistently returns cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Final Thoughts: Buy More TXN Shares

Texas Instruments' recent rally appears to be supported by improving fundamentals rather than market enthusiasm alone. The company is benefiting from rising AI infrastructure spending, rapidly expanding data center demand and a manufacturing strategy that should strengthen its competitive position over time.

Although the stock trades at a premium valuation, that premium appears justified, given its consistent earnings growth, robust cash flows and shareholder-friendly approach. With AI infrastructure spending still in the early stages of a multi-year expansion cycle, Texas Instruments looks well-positioned to deliver steady growth for years to come.

Currently, Texas Instruments carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.