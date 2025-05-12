$TXN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TXN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,148,376,942 of trading volume.

$TXN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TXN:

$TXN insiders have traded $TXN stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD K TEMPLETON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 489,557 shares for an estimated $97,814,607 .

. RONALD KIRK sold 10,539 shares for an estimated $2,142,909

MARK A BLINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,776 shares for an estimated $1,281,262 .

. JANET F CLARK sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $1,234,955

SHANON J LEONARD (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,150 shares for an estimated $401,240

$TXN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,038 institutional investors add shares of $TXN stock to their portfolio, and 1,097 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TXN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TXN stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/11, 03/31, 03/26, 03/10 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 04/11, 03/31, 03/26, 03/10 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 04/07, 03/31, 03/13 and 0 sales.

on 04/07, 03/31, 03/13 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 01/10.

$TXN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TXN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/22/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

$TXN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TXN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $170.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $215.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $125.0 on 04/22/2025

